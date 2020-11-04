COVID-19 in South Dakota: 937 new total cases; Death toll rises to 460; Active cases at 13,908

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — There were 14 new COVID-19 deaths and current hospitalizations reached another single-day record (483) in the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll increased by 14 to a total of 460. Deaths were eight men and six women in these ranges: 60-69 (3); 70-79 (1); 80+ (10). There have been 237 deaths reported since Oct. 1.

On Wednesday, 937 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 49,791, up from Tuesday (48,854). Total recoveries are now at 35,423, up from Tuesday (35,041).

Active cases are at 13,908, up from Tuesday (13,367).

Current hospitalizations are at 483, up from Tuesday (480). Total hospitalizations are at 2,873, up from Tuesday (2,824).

Total persons tested negative is at 217,005, up from Tuesday (216,356).

There were 1,586 new persons tested reported on Wednesday. The new test positivity-rate was 59 percent on Wednesday.