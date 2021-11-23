COVID-19 in South Dakota: 931 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,318; Active cases at 6,950

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 931 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total case count to 163,721, up from Monday (162,790).

Data from Saturday and Sunday is included in Tuesday’s update, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The number of active cases reported on Tuesday is at 6,950, up from Monday (6,865).

There were nine new deaths reported, bringing the total to 2,318. The new deaths reported include four women and five men in the following age ranges: 40-49 (2); 70-79 (2); 80+ (5). Deaths were reported in the following counites: Butte, McCook, Minnehaha (3), Moody, Pennington, Potter and Spink.

Current hospitalizations are at 237, up from Monday (230). Total hospitalizations are at 8,313, up from Monday (8,271).

Total recovered cases are now at 154,453, up from Monday (153,616).

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,688,729 total tests reported as of Tuesday, up 7,417 from 1,681,312 total tests reported on Monday.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 15.8% for Nov. 15 – 21.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 65 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 897 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring, an increase of four over the previous report.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The DOH announced changes to how it reports vaccinations on the COVID-19 dashboard as of Monday, October 14. It now includes a breakout of how many people have received booster doses. Due to data clean-up efforts, the percentages of people who’ve received one dose or completed the series have changed. Find the DOH explanation in this story.

As of Tuesday, 70.91% the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 59.17% have completed the vaccination series. 15.44% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 551,031 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 394,794 of the Moderna vaccine and 33,119 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 165,557 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 227,352 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 63,383 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 44,586 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 1,170 have received a Janssen booster.

The state is also reporting data for the number of children under 12 years of age who have received a vaccine. It shows 8,102 children have gotten the vaccine, which is 5.53% of that population.