COVID-19 in South Dakota: 92 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,844; Active cases down to 2,072

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota have decreased 2,072, according to data reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday.

According to the latest update, 92 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 110,685, up from Tuesday (110,593). Total recovered cases are now at 106,769, up from Tuesday (106,545).

While the difference in the total case count reported 110,685 and 110,593 equals 92, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (90) and antigen, or new probable, cases (5), there were 95 new cases.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported no new deaths due to COVID-19 in Wednesday’s update. The death toll remains at 1,844.

Active cases are now at 2,072, down from Tuesday (2,204).

Current hospitalizations are at 94, down from Tuesday (97). Total hospitalizations are at 6,466.

Total persons negative is now at 304,204, up from Tuesday (303,918).

There were 378 new persons tested reported on Wednesday. Wednesday’s new person tested positivity rate is 24.3%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 6.7%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 9.5%.

As of Wednesday, 74,532 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 83,973 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 107,340 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 27,598 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, while 23,567 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.