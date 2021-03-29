COVID-19 in South Dakota: 92 new total cases; Death toll remains at 1,933; Active cases at 2,393

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No new deaths were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health as hospitalizations increased on Monday.

According to the latest update, 92 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 117,336 up from Sunday (117,244).

There are 91 current hospitalizations as of Monday, up from 80 on Sunday. Total hospitalizations are at 6,971.

Active cases are now at 2,393, down from Sunday (2,412).

Total recovered cases are now at 113,010, from Sunday (112,899).

Total persons negative is now at 325,754, from Sunday (325,514).

There were 332 new persons tested in the data reported on Monday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 27.7%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 10.3%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 11.0%.

According to the DOH, 203,874 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 8,033 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 190,159 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 248,063 persons.

There have been 72,285 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 87,710 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH.

When combining state and federal vaccine distribution, the state estimates 41.96% of the population has received at least one dose and 27.59% have received both doses.