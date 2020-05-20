Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 92 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 46; Active cases at 1,108
WATCH LIVE at 3 p.m.: Gov. Noem holds COVID-19 update

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 92 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 46; Active cases at 1,108

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are 1,108 patients in South Dakota currently sick with COVID-19.

That’s the latest active case count from the South Dakota Department of Health as of Wednesday.

Positive cases throughout the pandemic are now at 4,177, an increase of 92 over Tuesday (4,085).

3,023 patients have recovered. That’s up 109 since Tuesday, when there were 2,914 recoverd cases.

81 people are in the hospital; overall, 333 patients have needed to be hospitalized.

Deaths from COVID-19 remain at 46.

Negative test results are at 26,212, an increase of 588 from Tuesday (25,624).

