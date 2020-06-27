COVID-19 in South Dakota: 91 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 91; Active cases at 818

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from the coronavirus is up to 91 in South Dakota, up 3 from 88 on Friday. According to data from the South Dakota Department of Health, the victims were two women and one man.

Two of the death reports come from Pennington County and one from Minnehaha County. Two of the patients were 60-69 years old. One patient was 70-79 years old.

There were 91 new COVID-19 positive cases announced on Saturday, bringing the state’s total during the pandemic to 6,626, up from Friday (6,535). Total recoveries are at 5,717, up 65 from Friday (5,652).

15 new cases were reported from Oglala Lakota County with 83 positive cases on Saturday.

Active cases are now at 818, up from Friday when that number was at 795.

Current hospitalizations are now at 73, down from Friday (79). Total hospitalizations increased to 645, up 6 from Friday (639).

There are 71,474 total negative test results announced, up from Friday (70,480).

The number of test results reported since Saturday is 1,085.