COVID-19 in South Dakota: 906 new total cases; Death toll rises to 1,091; Active cases at 16,202

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Twenty-seven new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Saturday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 1,091. There have been 145 deaths reported in December. The new deaths were 13 women and 14 men in the following age ranges: 40-49 (1); 50-59 (1); 60-69 (3); 70-79 (7); and 80+ (15).

On Saturday, 906 new total coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 85,304, up from Friday (84,398). Total recovered cases are now at 68,011, up from Friday (67,409).

Active cases are at 16,202, up from Friday (15,925).

Current hospitalizations are now at 512, down from Friday (516). Total hospitalizations are at 4,793, up from Friday (4,748).

The DOH says 21.8-percent of all adult ICU beds are available. The state website says 110 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care.

There are now 253,065 persons tested negative, up from Friday (252,114).

On Saturday, 1,857 new persons tested were reported. The new persons tested positivity rate for Saturday is 48.7%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 13.4%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The 1-day PCR test positivity rate for Saturday is 12.2%.

Only six of South Dakota’s 66 counties are not listed as having “substantial” community spread.