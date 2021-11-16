COVID-19 in South Dakota: 904 total new cases; Death toll at 2,294; Active cases at 6,534

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were five new COVID-19 deaths reported in Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health, bringing the total to 2,294, up from 2,289 on Monday.

The new deaths include two women and three men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (3); 70-79 (1); 80+(1). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Codington, Jackson, Minnehaha, Tripp and Walworth.

Numbers in the Tuesday update are from Saturday at 1 p.m. – Monday at 1p.m., according to Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon.

There were 904 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday bringing the state’s total case count to 160,992, up from Monday (160,088).

The number of active cases reported on Tuesday is at 6,534, down from Monday (6,535).

Current hospitalizations are at 236, down from Monday (243). Total hospitalizations are at 8,188, up from 8,129 on Monday.

Total recovered cases are now at 152,164, up from Monday (151,264).

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,664,635, total tests reported as of Tuesday, up 6,245 from 1,658,390 total tests reported Monday.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 15.5% for Nov. 8 – 14.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 63 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 791 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring, an increase of 16 over the previous report.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The DOH announced changes to how it reports vaccinations on the COVID-19 dashboard as of Monday, October 14. It now includes a breakout of how many people have received booster doses. Due to data clean-up efforts, the percentages of people who’ve received one dose or completed the series have changed. Find the DOH explanation in this story.

As of Tuesday, 69.76% the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.79% have completed the vaccination series. 13.09% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 534,110 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 382,975 of the Moderna vaccine and 38,326 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 164,793 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 226,174 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 57,862 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 36,047 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 914 have received a Janssen booster.

The state is also reporting updated numbers for the number of children under 12 years of age who have received a vaccine. It shows 5,938 have gotten the vaccine, which is 4.05% of that population.