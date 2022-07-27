SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by nine in South Dakota from the previous week.

According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,956 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,947 the previous week. The new deaths include six men and three women in the follow age groups: 30-39 (1); 40-49 (1); 60-69 (3); 70-79 (1); 80+ (3). One new death was reported in each of the following counties: Brown, Lawrence, Lincoln, Lyman, Marshall, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington and Tripp.

Active cases are now at 4,390, up from the previous report (4,176).

As of July 27, 61 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 82 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from last week (86). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 11,259 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 1,498 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported.

The state’s total case count is now at 250,286, up from last week (248,788). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 23.9% for July 19 – 25.

The number of recovered cases is at 242,940.

The number of Omicron cases detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring is now at 1,310. The state is also reporting 135 Omicron BA.2 cases.

There have been 1,720 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) is detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 4 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

For COVID-19 vaccines, 74% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 60% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 34% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 731,242 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 505,637 of the Moderna vaccine and 38,268 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 1,275,147 total doses administered in South Dakota with 529,522 total persons receiving the vaccine.