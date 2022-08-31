SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by nine in South Dakota from the previous week.

According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,993 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,984 the previous week. The new deaths include six women and three men in the following age ranges: 70-79 (3); 80+ (6). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Beadle (1), Bon Homme (1), Hutchinson (2), Lincoln (1), McCook (1), Meade (1), Minnehaha (2), and Pennington (1)

Active cases are now at 717, down from the previous report (1,114).

As of August 31, 59 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 105 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, the same as last week (105). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 11,606 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 1,292 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported.

The state’s total case count is now at 257,547, up from last week (256,255). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 22.1% for August 23 – 29.

The number of recovered cases is at 253,837.

The number of Omicron cases detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring is now at 1,409. The state is also reporting 143 Omicron BA.2 cases.

There have been 1,720 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) is detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 4 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

For COVID-19 vaccines, 75% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 61% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 34% of those eligible have completed their booster dose. Those numbers are unchanged since the previous week.

There have been 744,195 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 510,332 of the Moderna vaccine and 38,340 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 1,292,867 total doses administered in South Dakota with 533,801 total persons receiving the vaccine.