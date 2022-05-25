SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported nine more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, including one person under 20 years old.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,928, up from the previous Wednesday (2,919). The nine new deaths include five men and four women in the following age ranges: 10-19 (1); 60-69 (1); 70-79 (1); 80+ (6). New deaths were reported in Brookings (1); Clark (1); Davison (1); Hand (1); Minnehaha (2); and Pennington Counties (3).

Active cases are now at 1,470, up from the previous report (1,246).

As of May 25, 37 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 30 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from last week (33). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 10,841 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 595 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported.

The state’s total case count is now at 239,704, up from last week (239,110). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 12.9% for May 17 – 23.

The number of recovered cases is at 235,306.

There have been 1,720 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 4 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The number of Omicron cases is now at 1,166. The state is also reporting 34 Omicron BA.2 cases.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 73.05% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 59.68% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 34.41% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 709,276 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 493,502 of the Moderna vaccine and 38,071 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 177,246 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 262,648 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 122,725 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 94,399 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,751 have received a Janssen booster.