COVID-19 in South Dakota: 89 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 137; Active cases at 951

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One new death from COVID-19 has been reported by the South Dakota Department of Health Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 137.

The new death was a man in the age range 70-79. The death was reported in Davison County.

A total of 89 new positive cases of coronavirus were announced on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 9,168, up from Tuesday (9,079). Recovered cases in South Dakota increased to 8,080, 72 more than Tuesday (8,008).

Active cases increased to 951, up from Tuesday (935).

Current hospitalizations are at 43, up from Tuesday (42). Total hospitalizations increased to 856, up from Tuesday (846).

Total persons tested negative increased to 107,206, up from Tuesday (106,302). A total of 993 new test results were reported on Wednesday.