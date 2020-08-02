COVID-19 in South Dakota: 88 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 135; Active cases at 911

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota rose by one to 135, according to the latest report from the South Dakota Department of Health on Sunday.

The new death reported on Sunday was a man in the 80+ age range from Minnehaha County.

88 new positive cases were reported on Sunday, bringing the states total positive cases to 8,955.

The number of recovered patients has increased to 7,909, up 89 from Saturday (7,820). Active cases decreased to 911, down two from yesterday (913).

There are now 35 current hospitalizations, down one from Saturday (36). The number of total hospitalizations increased to 835, up from Saturday (832).

The amount of negative persons tested is now at 104,998, up 933 from Friday (104,065).

A total of 1,021 new tests were reported Sunday.