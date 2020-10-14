COVID-19 in South Dakota: 876 new total cases; Death toll rises to 291; Active cases at 6,604

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Three new COVID-19 deaths were announced along with a new single-day total case count record in the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll in South Dakota rose to 291. The three new deaths included two men and one woman with two deaths listed in the 80+ age range and one the 70-79 age range. The new deaths were in Codington, Douglas and Pennington Counties.

On Wednesday, 876 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 30,215, up from Tuesday (29,339). Total recovered cases is now at 23,320, up from Tuesday (23,007).

Active cases are now at 6,604, up from Tuesday (6,044). It’s also the highest active case count in South Dakota since the pandemic started.

Current people in South Dakota hospitals for COVID-19 remained at 303 the same as Tuesday (303). Total hospitalizations for South Dakota residents from COVID-19 are now at 1,963, up from Tuesday (1,911).

Total persons tested negative is now at 192,106, up from Tuesday (191,063).

There were 1,919 new persons tested reported on Wednesday.