COVID-19 in South Dakota: 871 total new cases; Death toll at 2,270; Active cases at 6,083

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health, up from 2,267 on Monday.

The new deaths include two men and one woman in the following age ranges: 70-79 (1); 80+ (2).

There were 871 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday bringing the state’s total case count to 158,267, up from Monday (157,396).

The number of active cases reported on Tuesday is at 6,083, up from Monday (5,961).

Current hospitalizations are at 231 from Monday (186). Total hospitalizations are at 8,047, up from Monday (7,998).

Total recovered cases are now at 149,914, up from Monday (149,168).

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,639,915 total tests reported as of Tuesday, up 7,274 from 1,632,641 total tests reported Monday.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 14.3% for Nov. 1 – 7.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 61 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 677 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring, an increase of 22 over Monday.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The DOH announced changes to how it reports vaccinations on the COVID-19 dashboard as of Monday, October 14. It now includes a breakout of how many people have received booster doses. Due to data clean-up efforts, the percentages of people who’ve received one dose or completed the series have changed. Find the DOH explanation in this story.

As of Tuesday, 68.47% the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.53% have completed the vaccination series. 10.66% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 525,561 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 371,536 of the Moderna vaccine and 31,798 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 164,290 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 224,920 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 52,514 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 27,135 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 654 have received a Janssen booster.

Data from Saturday and Sunday is included in Tuesday’s update.