COVID-19 in South Dakota: 87 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 64; Active cases at 1020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 case numbers in South Dakota are in for Thursday. There are an additional 2 deaths reported by the Department of Health.

Total positive cases are now at 5,247 up 85 from Wednesday (5,162). Recoveries are at 4,163, 79 more than Wednesday (4,084).

Active cases are at 1,020, up from Wednesday (1,016).

The number of deaths went up by two to 64. One death is a patient reported to be in the 60-69 age range. The second patient is reported to be 80 years old or older.

Current hospitalizations are at 86, down from Wednesday (87). Total hospitalizations are at 464, up 8 from Wednesday (456).

Negative tests are at 47,376, up from Tuesday (43,500).