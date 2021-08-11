COVID-19 in South Dakota: 862 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,051; Active cases at 1,149

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — During the past week, South Dakota’s active COVID-19 case count went up by nearly 500 and the number of people in the hospital almost doubled.

According to a note on the South Dakota Department of Health dashboard, during the past calendar week (Aug. 1- 7), there were 90 cases per day reported; that’s an increase of 73% from the 52 cases per day reported during the previous week.

Active COVID-19 cases increased by 492 in Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota DOH. Active cases are now at 1,149, up from last Wednesday (657).

Current hospitalizations from the coronavirus are at 75, compared to last Wednesday (39). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 6,573, up from 6,528.

There were 862 new total cases reported on Wednesday; there were 376 new total cases reported the week before. The state’s total case count is now at 126,454, up from August 4 (125,592).

While the difference in the total case count reported today and last week equals 862, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (648) and antigen, or new probable, cases (85), there were 733 new cases reported.

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,051; that’s an increase of one from last week (2,050). The new death was a Pennington County man in the 50 – 59 year age group.

Total recovered cases are now at 123,254, up from last Wednesday (122,885). Total persons who tested negative is now at 377,510, up from last Wednesday (373,632).

There were 4,740 new persons tested in the past seven days for a weekly new persons-tested positivity rate of 18%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 9.8% (Aug. 3 through Aug. 9).

There have now been 70 cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota. That’s up from 54 cases the previous week.

There’s been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (alpha variant), 16 cases of B.1.429 and B.1427 variants (epsilon variant), three cases of P.1. (gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (beta variant).

As of Wednesday, 59.82% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 54.68% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 395,445 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 304,480 of the Moderna vaccine and 25,211 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 146,975 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 188,922 who have received two doses of Pfizer.

This is the sixth weekly update from the Department of Health. The DOH website states updates will be posted on Wednesdays by 12 p.m. and will include cases reported by 1 p.m. Tuesday.