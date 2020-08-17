COVID-19 in South Dakota: 86 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 153; Active cases at 1,194

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active coronavirus cases increased in South Dakota for the second straight day and current hospitalizations decreased according to Monday’s update by the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Monday, there were 86 new coronavirus cases announced, bringing the state’s total to 10,360, up from Sunday (10,274). There have now been 9,013 total recoveries, up 74 from Sunday (8,939). A recovered case is someone who has been released by isolation by the state department of health after 10 days since symptoms began or 24 hours have passed since fever resolved and other symptoms improved.

Active cases increased to 1,194, up from Sunday (1,182).

Current hospitalizations are at 60, down from Sunday (66). Total hospitalizations increased to 921, up from Sunday (916).

The death toll remained at 153.

Total persons testing negative is now at 118,933, up from Sunday (118,500).

Test results for 519 people were reported on Monday.