COVID-19 in South Dakota: 851 total new cases; Death toll rises to 819; Active cases at 16,897

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Forty-two more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19, according to Sunday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 819. There have been 404 deaths reported since Nov. 1. The new deaths were 20 men and 22 women listed in the following age ranges: 40-49 (1); 50-59 (3); 60-69 (4); 70-79 (11); 80+ (23). The new deaths were listed in the following counties: Bon Homme, Brown (3), Butte, Codington (2), Corson, Davison (4), Dewey, Edmunds, Hamlin, Hutchinson (2), Lake, Lawrence (3), Lincoln (2), Meade, Minnehaha (7), Oglala Lakota (3), Pennington, Spink, Sully, Todd (2), Turner, Walworth and Ziebach County.

On Sunday, 851 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 73,065, up from Saturday (72,214). Total recovered cases are now at 55,349, up 779 from Saturday (54,570).

Active cases are now at 16,897, up from Saturday (16,867).

Current hospitalizations are at 577, down from Saturday (580). Total hospitalizations are now at 4,094, up from Saturday (4,052).

Total persons tested negative is now at 238,153, up from Saturday (236,956).

There were 2,048 new persons tested reported on Sunday. The new person test positivity-rate is 41.5 percent for Sunday.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 14.8 percent. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The DOH 1-day PCR test positivity rate is reported at 12.2%.