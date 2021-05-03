COVID-19 in South Dakota: 85 total new cases; Death toll at 1,970; Active cases at 1,512

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eighty-five new total COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths were announced by the South Dakota Department of Health on Monday.

The DOH has stopped reporting new COVID-19 information over the weekend.

According to the latest update, there are 105 current hospitalizations, compared to Friday (112). Total hospitalizations are at 7,376.

Active cases are now at 1,512, down from Friday (1,624).

The state’s total case count is now at 122,745, up from Friday (122,660).

While the difference in the total case count reported today and yesterday equals 85, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (69) and antigen, or new probable, cases (17), there were 86 new cases.

Total recovered cases are now at 119,263 compared to 119,069 on Friday.

Three new deaths were reported by the Department of Health on Monday. The new deaths were two men and one woman in the following age ranges: 40 – 49 (1); 70 – 79 (2). New deaths were reported in Dewey, Lake and Yankton counties.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in South Dakota is now at 1,970.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 344,208, up from Friday (343,713).

There were 580 new persons tested in the data reported Monday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 14.65%.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 6.8%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 4.8%.

According to the DOH, 314,658 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 16,816 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 265,386 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 329,491 persons.

There have been 121,258 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 146,091 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH.

As of Monday, 54.79% of the population eligible for the vaccine in South Dakota has received at least one dose while 46.88% have completed the vaccination series.

Vaccines are currently being given to anyone 16-year-old and above in South Dakota.