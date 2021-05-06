COVID-19 in South Dakota: 84 total new cases; Death toll at 1,977; Active cases at 1,309

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eighty-four new total COVID-19 cases and one additional death was announced by the South Dakota Department of Health on Thursday.

According to the latest update, there are 90 current hospitalizations, compared to Wednesday (102). Total hospitalizations are at 7,429.

Active cases are now at 1,309, down from Wednesday (1,385).

The state’s total case count is now at 123,157, up from Wednesday (123,073).

Total recovered cases are now at 119,871 compared to 119,712 on Wednesday.

One new death was reported by the Department of Health on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 1,977. The new death was a man in the 40-49 year-old age range from Minnehaha county.

As of Thursday, there have been 97 cases of B.1.1.7 variant found in South Dakota. There are two cases of the B.1.351 variant and 13 cases of B.1.429. One case of B.1.427 and two cases of P.1 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 346,524, up from Wednesday (345,925).

There were 683 new persons tested in the data reported Thursday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 12.2%.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 5.9%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 6.1%.

According to the DOH, 321,478 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 17,501 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 269,561 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 332,582 persons.

There have been 124,475 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 151,459 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH.

As of Thursday, 55.35% of the population eligible for the vaccine in South Dakota has received at least one dose while 48.40% have completed the vaccination series.

Vaccines are currently being given to anyone 16-year-old and above in South Dakota.