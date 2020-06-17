Live Now
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 84 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 78; Active cases at 829

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from the coronavirus increased to 78 with one new death announced by the South Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday.

According to the new numbers released, the new death reported was a man from Lincoln County in the 80+ year old range.

There were 84 new positive coronavirus cases announced Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 6,050, up from Tuesday (5,966). Total recoveries are now at 5,143, up 74 from Tuesday (5,069). 

Active cases are at 829, up 9 from Tuesday (820). 

Current hospitalizations are at 91, down from Tuesday (92). Cumulative hospitalizations are at 570, up from Tuesday (562). 

78 people have died from COVID-19, up one from Wednesday when there were 77 deaths.

There are now 62,938 negative tests, up from Tuesday (61,236).

