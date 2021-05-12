COVID-19 in South Dakota: 83 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,988; Active cases at 1,004

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An additional seven COVID-19 deaths were reported as active coronavirus cases continued to drop in Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

According to Wednesday’s update, 83 new cases were reported. The state’s total case count is now at 123,518, up from Tuesday (123,435).

While the difference in the total case count reported Wednesday and Tuesday equals 83, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (64) and antigen, or new probable, cases (22), there were 86 new cases.

Active cases are now at 1,004, down from Tuesday (1,100).

An additional seven deaths were reported, bringing the death toll throughout the pandemic to 1,988.

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 66, the same as Tuesday (66). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 7,476.

Total recovered cases are now at 120,526, up from Tuesday (120,354).

New variant cases were reported as of Wednesday. There were an additional 24 cases of B.1.1.7 reported for a total number of 121 cases found in South Dakota. An additional two cases of B.1.429 were reported for a total of 15 and one new case of P.1 for a total of three. There are two cases of the B.1.351 variant and one case of B.1.427 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 348,987, up from Tuesday (384,380).

There were 690 new persons tested in the data reported Wednesday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 12%. The latest seven-day (May 4 – 10) PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 5%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 6% for Sunday, May 10.

Vaccine numbers

As of Wednesday, 56% of the population eligible for the vaccine in South Dakota has received at least one dose while 50% have completed the vaccination series.

Vaccines are currently being given to anyone 16-years-old and above in South Dakota.

As of Wednesday, the total number of persons administered at least one dose of the vaccine is 336,010. There’s been 328,768 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 275,479 of the Moderna vaccine and 18,103 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 129,265 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 157,067 who have received two doses of Pfizer.