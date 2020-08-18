COVID-19 in South Dakota: 83 new positive cases; Death toll rises at 154; Active cases at 1,163

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One new COVID-19 death was announced Tuesday in the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 154. The new death was a female listed in the 80+ age range in Lake County, bringing the total deaths in that county to five.

On Tuesday, 83 new coronavirus cases were announced. South Dakota has now had a total of 10,443 positive cases, up from Monday (10,360). There are now 9,126 recovered cases, 113 more than Monday (9,013).

Active cases decreased to 1,163, down from Monday (1,194).

Current hospitalizations are at 68, up eight from Monday (60). Total hospitalizations are at 927, up from Monday (921).

Total persons testing negative is at 119,570, up from Monday (118,933).

A total of 720 persons tested was reported on Tuesday.

