COVID-19 in South Dakota: 83 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 54; Active cases at 1,041

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Total positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota are approaching 5,000.

There are 83 new positive cases, according to the state Department of Health, bringing the total throughout the pandemic to 4,793. (Wednesday 4,710.)

The number of active cases in the state is now at 1,041, up 4 from Wednesday (1,037).

3,698 people have recovered from COVID-19; that’s up 79 from Wednesday. (3,619)

The number of people who’ve died from COVID-19 in South Dakota is at 54, which is the same as Wednesday.

105 patients are in the hospital with COVID-19, up 4 from Wednesday (101). Total hospitalizations stand at 406, up 15 from Wednesday (391).

There have been 34,233 total negative tests in the state, up 937 from the previous day (33,296).

