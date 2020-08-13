COVID-19 in South Dakota: 82 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 148; Active cases at 1,058

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll in South Dakota increased by one to 148 in the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The new death was a man listed in the 50-59 age range in Hughes County.

On Thursday, the DOH announced 82 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state total positive case count to 9,897, up from Wednesday (9,815). Total recoveries in South Dakota is now 8,691, up 85 from Wednesday (8,606).

Active cases in South Dakota decreased to 1,058, down four from Wednesday (1,062).

Current hospitalizations for South Dakota residents is at 56, down from Wednesday (59). Total hospitalizations increased to 896, up from Wednesday (892).

Total persons testing negative increased to 114,873, up from Wednesday (113,813). There were 1,142 new test results reported on Thursday.

Harding County became the 66th and final South Dakota county with a positive case, with two positive cases announced Thursday. Every county in South Dakota has had at least two positive cases with Minnehaha County leading the state with 4,521 positive cases.