COVID-19 in South Dakota: 82 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 148; Active cases at 1,058

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll in South Dakota increased by one to 148 in the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The new death was a man listed in the 50-59 age range in Hughes County.

On Thursday, the DOH announced 82 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state total positive case count to 9,897, up from Wednesday (9,815). Total recoveries in South Dakota is now 8,691, up 85 from Wednesday (8,606).

Active cases in South Dakota decreased to 1,058, down four from Wednesday (1,062).

Current hospitalizations for South Dakota residents is at 56, down from Wednesday (59). Total hospitalizations increased to 896, up from Wednesday (892).

Total persons testing negative increased to 114,873, up from Wednesday (113,813). There were 1,142 new test results reported on Thursday.

Harding County became the 66th and final South Dakota county with a positive case, with two positive cases announced Thursday. Every county in South Dakota has had at least two positive cases with Minnehaha County leading the state with 4,521 positive cases.

See More

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests