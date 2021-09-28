COVID-19 in South Dakota: 812 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,133; Active cases at 7,600

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With 812 new total COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, the state’s total case count is now at 143,995, up from Monday (143,183).

Data from Saturday and Sunday is included in Tuesday’s report, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

Active cases are now at 7,600, up from Monday (7,588).

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,133, up from Monday (2,129). New deaths include three men and one woman in the following age ranges: 30-39 (1); 50-59 (1); 80+ (2). Counties reporting new deaths include Clay, Meade, Pennington and Walworth.

Current hospitalizations are at 200, up from Monday (184). Total hospitalizations are now at 7,359, up from Monday (7,314).

Total recovered cases are now at 134,262, up from Monday (133,466). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.7% for September 20 through September 26.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,489,645 total tests reported as of Tuesday, up 7,726 from 1,481,919 total tests reported Monday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 59 are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are 326 confirmed cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Tuesday, 64.09% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.51% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 437,189 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 316,896 of the Moderna vaccine and 28,046 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 152,668 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna, an increase of 253 over the previous report. 208,475 persons have received two doses of Pfizer, up 995 people.