COVID-19 in South Dakota: 81 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,989; Active cases at 936

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An additional COVID-19 death was reported as active coronavirus cases dropped in Thursday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

According to Thursday’s update, 81 new cases were reported. The state’s total case count is now at 123,599, up from Wednesday (123,518).

While the difference in the total case count reported Thursday and Wednesday equals 81, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (57) and antigen, or new probable, cases (26), there were 83 new cases.

Active cases are now at 936, down from Wednesday (1,004). Active cases haven’t been that low since early August 2020.

An additional death was reported, bringing the death toll throughout the pandemic to 1,989. The death reported was a woman in the 80+ age range from Pennington County.

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 68, compared to Wednesday (66). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 7,485.

Total recovered cases are now at 120,674, up from Wednesday (120,526).

There are 121 case of B.1.1.7 reported in South Dakota. 15 cases of B.1.429 and three cases of P.1. Two cases of the B.1.351 variant and one case of B.1.427 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 349,639, up from Wednesday (348,987).

There were 733 new persons tested in the data reported Thursday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 11%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 4.8%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 4.7%.

Vaccine numbers

While the state announced Wednesday vaccines can now be given to anyone 12-years-old and above, the state’s dashboard shows the vaccine data still reflects numbers for shots given to those 16-years-old and above.

As of Thursday, 55.99% of the population eligible for the vaccine in South Dakota has received at least one dose while 50.29% have completed the vaccination series.

As of Thursday, the total number of persons administered at least one dose of the vaccine is 336,558. There’s been 329,509 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 276,497 of the Moderna vaccine and 18,223 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 130,060 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 157,603 who have received two doses of Pfizer.