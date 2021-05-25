COVID-19 in South Dakota: 81 total new cases; Death toll remains at 2,004; Active cases at 448

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active coronavirus cases continued to drop according to Tuesday’s update from the state Department of Health.

On Tuesday, 81 new cases were reported. The state’s total case count is now at 124,023 up from Monday (123,942).

Active cases are now at 448, down from Monday (522). The last time active cases of COVID-19 were in the 400s was April 11, 2020.

There were no new deaths reported on Tuesday. The death toll remains at 2,004.

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 41, compared to Monday (56). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 7,565.

Total recovered cases are now at 121,571, up from Monday (121,416).

There are 154 cases of B.1.1.7 reported in South Dakota. The numbers for the other variants include 15 cases of B.1.429 and three cases of P.1. Two cases of the B.1.351 variant and one case of B.1.427 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 353,982, up from Monday (353,126).

There were 937 new persons tested in the data reported Tuesday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 8.6%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 3.5%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 5.9%.

As of Tuesday, 53.98% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 48.86% have completed the vaccination series.

As of Tuesday, the total number of persons administered at least one dose of the vaccine is 347,952. There’s been 342,027 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 285,281 of the Moderna vaccine and 19,736 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 136,626 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 162,458 who have received two doses of Pfizer.