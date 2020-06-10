Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 81 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 69; Active cases at 962

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 81 new COVID-19 positive cases announced on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total during the pandemic to 5,604, up from Tuesday (5,523). Total recoveries are at 4,573, up 90 from Tuesday (4,483).    

Active cases in South Dakota are at 962, down 10 from Tuesday (972). 

There are 101 people currently in the hospital for COVID-19, up 11 from Tuesday (90). Total hosptializations are at 503, up from Tuesday (487). 

Deaths during the pandemic now stand at 69. The latest death was a man 80 years of age or older from Beadle County.

Negative tests are at 55,081, up from Tuesday (53,626). 

