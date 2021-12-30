COVID-19 in South Dakota: 809 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,486; Active cases at 8,323

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 12 new COVID-19 deaths reported by the South Dakota Department of Health Thursday.

The statewide death toll increased to 2,486. The new deaths were five women and seven men in the following age ranges: 30-39 (1), 50-59 (3), 60-69 (1) and 70-79 (7).

On Thursday, 808 total new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the state’s total case count to 179,204, up from Wednesday (178,395).

The number of active cases reported on Thursday is at 8,323, up from Wednesday (7,871).

Current hospitalizations are at 240, up from Wednesday (237). Total hospitalizations are at 9,076, up from Wednesday (8,973).

Total recovered cases are now at 168,395, up from Wednesday (168,050).

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,823,107 total tests reported as of Wednesday, up 3,896 from 1,819,211 total tests Wednesday.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 19.2% for Dec. 22 – 28. Nearly one out of every five PCR COVID-19 tests are coming back positive in South Dakota.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 62 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 1,251 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

On Dec. 22, the state reported its first Omicron variant case as a man in his 20s from Minnehaha County.

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old. The state says there was a decrease of 7% from the 12+ year old population.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 67.4% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 55.6% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 26.1% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 614,867 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 438,436 of the Moderna vaccine and 35,653 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 169,107 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 242,440 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 93,931 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 74,351 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,148 have received a Janssen booster.