COVID-19 in South Dakota: 806 total new cases; Death toll rises to 315; Active cases at 7,768

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Eight new COVID-19 deaths were announced along with a new active case count record in the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.
The death toll in South Dakota rose to 315. The eight new deaths included four men and four women. One death was listed in the 50-59 age range, two in the 70-79 age range and five victims listed in the 80+ age range. The new deaths were listed in the following counties: Day, Douglas, Kingsbury, Lincoln (3) and Minnehaha County (2).
There have been 92 deaths in October, the deadliest month of the pandemic so far.
On Saturday, 806 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 32,611 up from Friday (31,805). Total recovered cases is now at 24,528, up 342 from Friday (24,186).
Active cases increased to 7,768 from Friday’s 7,312.
Current hospitalizations are now at 295, down from Friday (299). Total hospitalizations are at 2,077, up from Friday (2,044).
Total persons tested negative is at 196,593, up from Friday (195,185).
There were 2,214 new persons tested reported on Saturday.