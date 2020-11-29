COVID-19 in South Dakota: 801 total new cases; Death toll rises to 943; Active cases at 16,930

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One new death was reported by the South Dakota Department of Health in Sunday’s update.

The death toll is now at 943. There have been 528 deaths reported since Nov. 1. The new death was a man in the 60-69 age range from Kingsbury County.

On Sunday, 801 new total coronavirus cases were reported bringing the state’s total case count to 79,900 up from Saturday (79,099). Total recovered cases are now at 62,027, up from Saturday (61,051).

Active cases decreased to 16,930 from Saturday (17,106).

Current hospitalizations are at 544, up from Saturday (539). Total hospitalized are now at 4,468, up from Saturday (4,400).

Total persons tested negative is now at 247,844, up from Saturday (246,277).

There were 2,368 new persons tested reported on Sunday. The new person test positivity rate for Sunday is 33.8-percent.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 13.5%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The DOH 1-day PCR test positivity rate is reported at 11.2%.

Only four of South Dakota’s 66 counties are not listed as having “substantial” community spread.