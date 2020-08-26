COVID-19 in South Dakota: 66 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 162; Active cases at 1,513

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota increased to 162 with one new death announced in the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The new death was a man listed in the age range 80+ and in Lawrence County.

There were 66 new positive COVID-19 cases announced on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 11,571, up from Tuesday (11,505). Total recoveries, people who aren’t able to transmit the virus anymore, are now at 9,896, up 82 from Tuesday (9,814).

Active cases are at 1,513, down from Tuesday (1,530).

Current hospitalizations remain low at 58, up from Tuesday (53). Total hospitalizations increased to 981, up from Tuesday (974).

Total persons tested negative is now at 126,194, up from Tuesday (126,174).

One day after reporting only 216 new persons tested, there were 86 new person test results reported on Wednesday.

