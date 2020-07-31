COVID-19 in South Dakota: 80 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 130; Active cases at 873

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota rose by one to 130, according to the latest report from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The new death was a Pennington County woman, listed in the 80+ age range. Minnehaha County has the most deaths with 63, while Pennington County now has the second-most with 27.

There were 80 new positive coronavirus cases announced on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 8,764, up from Thursday (8,685). The number of recovered patients has increased to 7,761, up 71 more than Thursday (7,690).

Active cases increased to 873, up from Thursday (866).

There are now 31 current hospitalizations, down 13 from Thursday (44). The number of total hospitalizations increased to 824, up from Thursday (815).

The amount of negative persons tested is now at 102,871, up from Thursday (101,660). On Friday, a total of 1,291 new tests.

After reporting a 30-hour time period (1 p.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday) on Wednesday and an 18-hour time period (7 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. Wednesday) on Thursday, the reporting period is back to standard 24-hours (1 p.m. to 1 p.m. the previous day).