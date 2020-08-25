COVID-19 in South Dakota: 80 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 161; Active cases at 1,530

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active COVID-19 cases, current hospitalizations and new person test results all declined in the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Tuesday, there 80 new COVID-19 cases announced in South Dakota, bringing the state’s total to 11,505, up from Monday (11,425). Total recoveries are now at 9,814, up 120 from Monday (9,694).

Active cases decreased to 1,530, from Monday (1,570).

Current hospitalizations are at 53, down from Monday (65). Total hospitalizations are at 974, up from Monday (965).

The death toll remained at 161.

Total persons tested negative is now at 126,174, up from Monday (126,038).

There were 216 new person test results reported on Tuesday. That’s the lowest amount of new tests reported since April 30.