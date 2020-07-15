COVID-19 in South Dakota: 80 new positive cases; Death toll now at 111; Active cases at 878

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from the coronavirus increased by two on Wednesday, according to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were 80 new positive COVID-19 cases announced Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 7,652, up from Tuesday (7,572). Total recoveries are now at 6,663, up 64 more from Tuesday (6,599).

Active cases went up to 878 from Tuesday (864).

The new deaths reported are two men in the 70-79 age group. One was from Butte County and the other from Pennington County.

Current hospitalizations are at 59, down from Tuesday (62). Total hospitalizations are now at 752, up from Tuesday (744).

There are now 85,891 negative test results, up from Tuesday (84,592).

A total of 1,379 new test results were reported on Wednesday.