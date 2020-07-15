COVID-19 in South Dakota: 80 new positive cases; Death toll now at 111; Active cases at 878

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from the coronavirus increased by two on Wednesday, according to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health. 

There were 80 new positive COVID-19 cases announced Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 7,652, up from Tuesday (7,572). Total recoveries are now at 6,663, up 64 more from Tuesday (6,599). 

Active cases went up to 878 from Tuesday (864). 

The new deaths reported are two men in the 70-79 age group. One was from Butte County and the other from Pennington County.

Current hospitalizations are at 59, down from Tuesday (62). Total hospitalizations are now at 752, up from Tuesday (744). 

There are now 85,891 negative test results, up from Tuesday (84,592). 

A total of 1,379 new test results were reported on Wednesday.

See More

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests