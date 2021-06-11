COVID-19 in South Dakota: 8 total new cases; Death toll remains at 2,026; Active cases at 221

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were no new deaths and eight new coronavirus cases reported in Friday’s COVID-19 update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Friday, eight new total cases were reported. The state’s total case count is now at 124,343, up from Thursday (124,335). While the difference in the total case count reported Friday and Thursday equals eight, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (10) and antigen, or new probable, cases (one), there were 11 new cases.

The COVID-19 death toll in South Dakota remains 2,026.

Active cases are now at 221, down from Thursday (230).

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 34, compared to Thursday (35). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 6,959.

Total recovered cases are now at 122,096, up from Wednesday (122,079).

There are 170 confirmed cases of B.1.1.7 reported in South Dakota. The numbers for the other variants include 15 cases of B.1.429 and three cases of P.1., two cases of the B.1.351 variant and one case of B.1.427 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 359,576, up from Thursday (359,222).

There were 362 new persons tested in the data reported Friday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 2.2%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 2.0%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 1.8%.

As of Friday, 55.72% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 50.83% have completed the vaccination series. A total of 359,119 persons have received a vaccine.

There’s been 356,777 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 292,225 of the Moderna vaccine and 21,317 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 141,210 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 169,970 who have received two doses of Pfizer.