SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eight new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up eight to 3,175. The new deaths include six men and two women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1); 70-79 (2); 80+ (5). Deaths were reported in the following counties: Brookings, Clay (2), Codington, Lincoln, Pennington, Potter and Yankton.

Active cases are now at 714, down from the week before (757). There were 996 new cases reported in the past week.

As of October 5, the DOH has updated its COVID-19 dashboard weekly on Wednesdays. The information on community spread is no longer available on the South Dakota DOH page; instead, users are directed to the CDC tracker.

There are 75 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from last week (73). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 12,498 total people who have been hospitalized.

The state’s total case count is now at 277,651, up from last week (276,655). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The number of recovered cases is at 273,762.

The DOH now directs users to the CDC page for vaccination information.