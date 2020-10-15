COVID-19 in South Dakota: 797 total new cases; Death toll rises to 304; Active cases at 7,132

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Thirteen new COVID-19 deaths were announced along with a new active case count record in the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll in South Dakota rose to 304. The 13 new deaths included eight men and five women. One death was listed in the 40-49 age range, one in the 60-69 age range, three in the 70-79 age range and eight victims listed in the 80+ age range. The new deaths were listed in the following counties: Beadle, Brule, Gregory, Jerauld (2), Lincoln, Meade (2), Minnehaha (3), Oglala Lakota and Pennington County.

On Thursday, 797 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 31,012, up from Wednesday (30,215). Total recovered cases is now at 23,576, up from Wednesday (23,320).

Active cases are now at 7,132, up from Wednesday (6,604). It’s also the highest active case count in South Dakota since the pandemic started.

Current people in South Dakota hospitals for COVID-19 is at 304, up from Wednesday (303). Total hospitalizations for South Dakota residents from COVID-19 are now at 2,000, up from Wednesday (1,963).

Total persons tested negative is now at 193,227, up from Wednesday (192,106).

There were 1,918 new persons tested reported on Thursday.

See More

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests