COVID-19 in South Dakota: 793 new total cases; Death toll at 307; Active cases at 7,312

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — After a slight “delay” in reporting new COVID-19 case counts, three more deaths were announced by the South Dakota Department of Health Friday afternoon.

On Friday, 793 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 31, 805 up from Thursday (31,012). Total recovered cases is now at 24,186, up from Thursday (23,576).

The death toll increased to 307. The three new deaths were all individuals 80 and older, two women and a man. The deaths are in the counties of Douglas, Minnehaha and Edmunds.

Active cases increased to 7,312 from Thursday’s 7,132.

There have been 84 deaths in October, the deadliest month of the pandemic so far.

Current hospitalizations are now at 299, down from Thursday (304). Total hospitalizations are at 2,044, up from Thursday (2,000).

Total persons tested negative is at 195,185, up from Thursday (193,227).

There were 2,751 new persons tested reported on Friday.

See More

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests