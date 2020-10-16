COVID-19 in South Dakota: 793 new total cases; Death toll at 307; Active cases at 7,312

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — After a slight “delay” in reporting new COVID-19 case counts, three more deaths were announced by the South Dakota Department of Health Friday afternoon.

On Friday, 793 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 31, 805 up from Thursday (31,012). Total recovered cases is now at 24,186, up from Thursday (23,576).

The death toll increased to 307. The three new deaths were all individuals 80 and older, two women and a man. The deaths are in the counties of Douglas, Minnehaha and Edmunds.

Active cases increased to 7,312 from Thursday’s 7,132.

There have been 84 deaths in October, the deadliest month of the pandemic so far.

Current hospitalizations are now at 299, down from Thursday (304). Total hospitalizations are at 2,044, up from Thursday (2,000).

Total persons tested negative is at 195,185, up from Thursday (193,227).

There were 2,751 new persons tested reported on Friday.