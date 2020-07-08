Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 79 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 98; Active cases at 864

Coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — New COVID-19 numbers from the South Dakota Department of Health show more recoveries than new positive cases.

There were 79 new positive cases of COVID-19 announced, bringing the state’s total to 7,242 up from Tuesday (7,163). There were 90 new recoveries announced for a total of 6,280, up from Tuesday (6,190).

Active cases are at 864, down from Tuesday (875). Current hospitalizations are at 54, which is the same as Tuesday. Total hospitalizations are at 709, up from Tuesday (699).

The death toll from the coronavirus in South Dakota remains at 98 in the state.

There are now a total of 78,984 negative tests, up from Tuesday (78,202). A total of 861 new test results were announced Wednesday.

With new cases reported on Wednesday, there are only three South Dakota counties without a case yet: Perkins, Harding and Potter.

