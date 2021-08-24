COVID-19 in South Dakota: 785 total new cases; Death toll remains at 2,057; Active cases at 3,114

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases were announced in Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There was 785 new total cases reported on Tuesday. The state’s total case count is now 129,411, up from Monday (128,626). The last time South Dakota reported more than 700 new cases in a day was Jan. 3.

Active cases are now at 3,114, up from Monday (2,589). The last time active cases were above 3,100 was in January.

The death toll from COVID-19 remained at 2,057.

Current hospitalizations are at 141, up from Monday (127). Total hospitalizations are now at 6,701, up from Monday (6,670).

Total recovered cases are now at 124,240, up from Friday (123,980). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 16.1% for Aug. 16 through Aug. 22.

Starting Monday, the state health department removed the “total persons negative” column from its COVID-19 Dashboard Tables tab. DOH spokesman Daniel Bucheli told KELOLAND News the department will provide a “Total Persons Tested” and “Total Tests Reported” table each month.

The last total persons negative was at 380,535 on Friday. The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There’s been 1,341,303 total tests reported through Tuesday, up 6,226 from Monday (1,335,077).

Forty-four of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There has been 75 confirmed cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota.

There’s been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 16 cases of B.1.429 and B.1427 variants (Epsilon variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Tuesday, 61.26 % of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 55.8% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 408,199 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 308,824 of the Moderna vaccine and 26,198 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 148,578 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 192,546 who have received two doses of Pfizer.

There were 1,808 new persons who completed the Pfizer series on Tuesday, while 220 persons completed the Moderna series.