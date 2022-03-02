SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported six COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,814 up from Tuesday (2,808). The deaths were three men and three women in the following age ranges: 40-49 (1); 60-69 (2); 70-79 (1) and 80+ (2). The deaths were reported in the following counties: Brown, Minnehaha (2), Turner, Tripp and Union Counties.

Active cases are now at 4,166, down from Tuesday (4,419).

For the week of Feb. 28, 50 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 148 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from Tuesday (147). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 10,569 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 78 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported.

The state’s total case count is now at 236,132, up from Tuesday (236,056). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 10.4% for Feb. 21 – 27.

The number of recovered cases is at 229,152.

There have been 1,494 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The number of Omicron cases is now at 705.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 71.23% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.34% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 32.05% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 668,698 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 466,791 of the Moderna vaccine and 37,479 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 173,924 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 256,683 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 115,957 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 89,050 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,647 have received a Janssen booster.