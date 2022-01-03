COVID-19 in South Dakota: 779 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,494; Active cases at 8,778

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were eight new COVID-19 deaths reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Monday.

The statewide death toll increased to 2,494. The new deaths include six men and two women in the following age ranges: 40-49 (1); 50-59 (1); 60-69 (1); 70-79 (3); 80+ (2). The new deaths were in following counties: Beadle, Brown, Butte, Minnehaha (2), Pennington (2) and Yankton.

On Monday, 779 total new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the state’s total case count to 179,983, up from Thursday (179,204).

The number of active cases reported on Monday is at 8,778, up from Thursday (8,323).

Current hospitalizations are at 238, down from Thursday (240). Total hospitalizations are at 9,097, up from Thursday (9,076).

Total recovered cases are now at 168,711, up from Thursday (168,395).

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,826,983 total tests reported as of Monday, up 3,876 from 1,823,107 total tests on Thursday.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 22.3% for Dec. 24 – 30.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 64 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 1,251 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

On Dec. 22, the state reported its first Omicron variant case in a man in his 20s from Minnehaha County.

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old. The state says there was a decrease of 7% from the 12+ year old population.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 67.48% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 55.61% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 26.17% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 617,136 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 439,696 of the Moderna vaccine and 35,692 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 169,184 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 242,888 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 94,597 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 75,064 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,160 have received a Janssen booster.