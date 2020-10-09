COVID-19 in South Dakota: 772 new total cases; Death toll rises to 277; Active cases at 5,188

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Five new COVID-19 deaths were announced Friday as South Dakota surpassed 5,000 active cases in the latest update from the state department of public health.

The death toll is now at 277. There have been 29 new deaths in the past three days. The new deaths on Friday included three men and two women with three listed in the 80+ age range, one in the 70-79 age range and one in the 60-69 age range.

On Friday, 772 total new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 27,215, up from Thursday (26,441). Total recovered cases are now at 21,750, up from Thursday (21,496).

Active cases went up to another daily record of 5,188, up from Thursday (4,673).

On Wednesday, the DOH added “probable cases” to case counts. A probable case includes persons with positive antigen test for SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19. There were 24 “probable cases” announced with 748 new confirmed cases. Confirmed cases are people with positive RT-PCR tests. There are 27,215 total cases (26,711 confirmed cases and 504 probable cases).

Current hospitalizations is now at 267, down from Thursday (284). Total hospitalizations is now at 1,782, up from Thursday (1,717).

Total persons tested negative is now at 186,938, up from Thursday (184,850).

There were 2,862 new persons tested reported on Friday.

