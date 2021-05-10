COVID-19 in South Dakota: 77 total new cases; Death toll at 1,981; Active cases at 1,211

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One new COVID-19 death was reported in South Dakota, while active coronavirus cases continued to drop in Monday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

According to Monday’s update, 77 new cases were reported since Friday. The DOH does not release COVID-19 data on the weekends. The state’s total case count is now at 123,310, up from Friday (123,233). While the difference in the total case count reported Monday and Friday equals 77, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (64) and antigen, or new probable, cases (15), there were 79 new cases.

Active cases are now at 1,211, down from Friday (1,251). One new death was reported, bringing the death toll to 1,981. The new death was a female from Pennington County in the age 80+ age range.

Current hospitalizations from the virus increased to 81, up four from Friday (77). Total hospitalizations are now at 7,451.

Total recovered cases are now at 120,118 up 116 from Friday (120,002).

As of Monday, there have been 97 cases of B.1.1.7 variant found in South Dakota. There are two cases of the B.1.351 variant, 13 cases of B.1.429 variant, one case of B.1.427 and two cases of P.1 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 347,526, up from Friday (347,056).

There were 547 new persons tested in the data reported Monday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 14%. The latest seven-day (April 30 through May 6) PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 5.5%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 3.8% for Wednesday, May 5th.

There are now four counties listed as having “Substantial” community spread. Six counties have no community spread, while 20 counties are listed having “Moderate” community spread and 36 counties have “Minimal” community spread. The Community Spread map is updated every Monday by the DOH to reflect data reported in the previous two weeks.

Vaccine numbers

As of Monday, 56% of the population eligible for the vaccine in South Dakota has received at least one dose while 49% have completed the vaccination series.

Vaccines are currently being given to anyone 16-years-old and above in South Dakota.

As of Monday, the total number of persons administered at least one dose of the vaccine is 334,193. There’s been 325,138 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 273,006 of the Moderna vaccine and 17,807 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 127,392 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 154,338 who have received two doses of Pfizer.