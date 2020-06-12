COVID-19 in South Dakota: 77 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 74; Active cases at 913

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota added another death from COVID-19 on Friday.

There were 77 new COVID-19 positive cases announced on Friday, bringing the state’s total during the pandemic to 5,742, up from Thursday (5,665). Total recoveries are at 4,755, up 91 from Thursday (4,664).

Active cases in South Dakota are at 913, down 15 from Thursday (928).

There are 87 people currently in the hospital for COVID-19, the same as on Thursday (87). Total hosptializations are at 525, up 11 from Thursday (514).

Deaths during the pandemic now stand at 74. The latest death was a man from Minnehaha County between 60-69 years old.

Negative tests are at 57,263, up 1,184 from Thursday (56,079).