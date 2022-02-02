SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported five new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,665, up from Tuesday (2,660). The new deaths were three men and two women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (2); 70-75 (1) and 80+ (2). The deaths were in Beadle, Fall River, Lincoln, Perkins and Roberts Counties.

All 66 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 355 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from Tuesday (366). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 10,131 total people who have been hospitalized.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 30.9% for Jan. 25 – 31.

On Wednesday, there were 769 total new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the state’s total case count to 228,938, up from Tuesday (228,169). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

Active cases are now at 28,789, down from Tuesday (30,559).

The number of recovered cases is at 197,484.

There are now 302 Omicron cases, up 22 from Tuesday’s data.

There have been 1,420 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring, an increase of 91. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 69.74% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 56.99% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 30.37% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 649,601 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 454,960 of the Moderna vaccine and 36,728 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 170,589 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 249,789 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 110,018 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 84,399 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,502 have received a Janssen booster.