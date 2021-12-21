COVID-19 in South Dakota: 762 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,449; Active cases at 7,093

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 762 new total COVID-19 cases reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total case count to 174,783, up from Monday (174,021).

The number of active cases reported on Tuesday is at 7,093, down from Monday (7,336).

There were 11 new deaths reported, bringing the total to 2,449. The new deaths include four men and seven women in the following age ranges: 30-39 (1); 50-59 (2); 60-69 (4); 70-79 (2); 80+ (2). The new deaths were in the following counites: Beadle, Codington, Dewey, Fall River, Gregory, Hutchinson, Lyman, McCook, Minnehaha, Moody and Pennington.

Current hospitalizations are at 239, down from Monday (244). Total hospitalizations are at 8,929, up from Monday (8,886).

Total recovered cases are now at 165,241, up from Monday (164,247).

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,788,601 total tests reported as of Tuesday, up 7,177 from 1,781,424 total tests as of Monday.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.3% for Dec. 13 – 19.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 64 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 1,183 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old. The state says there was a decrease of 7% from the 12+ year old population.

As of Tuesday, 66.8% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 55.18% have completed the vaccination series. 24.4% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 602,454 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 431,227 of the Moderna vaccine and 35,311 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 168,675 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 239,907 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 87,521 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 69,439 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,004 have received a Janssen booster.

Data from Saturday and Sunday are included in Tuesday’s update.